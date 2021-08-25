Shares

UAP Old Mutual Group has appointed Ewart Salins, an investment banker, to head its Asset Management unit. Ewart will now serve as the Group’s Managing Director – Asset Management.

Prior to joining UAP Old Mutual, Ewart worked as CEO at African Alliance Kenya Investment Bank. He has also recently served as Executive Director at Kestrel Capital, a local stock brokerage firm, and as General Manager at Dry Associates, an investment advisory firm.

He is currently a Director at the Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Banks (KASIB) and a former Director of Pacis Insurance Company, the insurance arm of the Catholic Church.

Commenting on Ewart’s appointment, UAP Old Mutual CEO Arthur Oginga said Ewart brings in a wealth of experience and passion for development of the capital markets in the region. “He is a securities industry veteran who has shown exemplary commitment to deepening of the capital markets in Kenya and the region,” said Mr. Oginga.

In his new position as Head of Asset Management, Ewart will be expected to steer the Asset Management business of UAP Old Mutual in a challenging environment amidst the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asset Management unit oversees Unit Trusts Funds and also acts as the Fund Manager for various corporate pension schemes.

Besides dedicating his time to the capital markets, he is actively involved in mentoring and supporting young Kenyan entrepreneurs and university students.

UAP Old Mutual Group is a diversified financial services firm comprising Old Mutual, UAP Insurance and Faulu Microfinance Bank, with over 1.2 million customers across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.