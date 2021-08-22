Shares

Infinix has announced the launch of their Limited Edition Sauti Sol Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone, paying homage to the brand ambassadors Sauti Sol. The smartphone is a customized version of the Infinix Note series that was launched in June, 2021.

The Note 10 Series consists of the Note 10 Pro to retail at Ksh. 25,999, the Note 10 128 GB+4 GB to retail at Ksh. 19,299 and the Note 10 64 GB +4 GB to retail at Ksh. 17,599 in Infinix outlets countrywide and online at Xpark.

The Sauti Sol Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone is a representation of the collaboration between Infinix and Sauti Sol in promoting diversity and inclusivity for buyers. Just like the band, the smartphone is the embodiment of what young people can achieve regardless of the challenges they face along the way.

The partnership also aims to actualize the vision of the partnership between Infinix and Sauti Sol which is aimed at creating a transformative model of technology companies working with the creative industry.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro Sauti Sol edition 128 GB + 8 GB RAM is available at selected outlets and online on Xpark for Ksh. 25,999.