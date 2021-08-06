The vivo Smartphone brand has officially unveiled its latest smartphone as an addition to the Y-series, the vivo Y53s in Kenya. The device is now available for purchase both offline and on online stores, retailing at Ksh. 27,999.
Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
vivo Y53s smartphone specifications
Body dimensions: 6.46 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.58 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
OS: Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
GPU: Adreno 619
Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Main camera: Dual camera set-up 64 MP 26mm (wide)
2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Single front camera set-up 8 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 18W
Colours: Black, Blue, Silver
