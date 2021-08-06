Shares

The vivo Smartphone brand has officially unveiled its latest smartphone as an addition to the Y-series, the vivo Y53s in Kenya. The device is now available for purchase both offline and on online stores, retailing at Ksh. 27,999. vivo Y53s smartphone specifications The smartphone comes with a high-definition 64 MP main rear camera bringing impressive clarity to its users at unbeatable value. Users will also get to enjoy tailored enhancements across five aspects, including skin tone, texture, and facial features which are manually adjustable, to create portraits and selfie videos that showcase their unique personality and selves. The selfie camera is a 16 MP shooter that is supported by an intelligent algorithm that enhances photography.The vivo Y53s smartphone also features a 5000mAh battery fitted with a 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology which has the ability to recharge of up to 70% in just 41 minutes. Customers can grab this smartphone in different colours of deep sea blue and fantastic rainbow, accompanied by a sleek aesthetic make.The smartphone is now available in all vivo stores countrywide. Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 6.46 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.58 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

OS: Android 11, OriginOS 1.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Dual camera set-up 64 MP 26mm (wide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single front camera set-up 8 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 18W

Colours: Black, Blue, Silver