vivo the smartphone brand is the official smartphone of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament. The partnership aims to reinforce its drive for global expansion and consumer connection through Football.

As the official smartphone of UEFA EURO 2020, vivo’s mission is to enable football fans everywhere to enjoy every beautiful moment during the tournament. The brand is channeling its sponsorship platform to help enrich the joys around the game, whether they take place on or off the phone.

In its To Beautiful Moments campaign, vivo encourages people to be in the moment, via virtual connection with friends, family and fellow fans.

Commenting on the partnership, Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo said, “People around the world have been eagerly awaiting this tournament. Now more than ever, we want to celebrate the spirit and sportsmanship of the game and help fans get the most out of the experience. We strive not only to help people capture and share life’s magical moments, but to make every moment in life more magical.”

Through its partnership with UEFA, vivo looks to connect with and expand its widening user-base of over 400 million people worldwide. “As we rapidly expand our global business, it is incredibly important for us to connect with people through the beautiful moments in life that they care about most. vivo is incredibly proud to partner with UEFA to engage with football fans across the world as we’re a brand deeply connected to and invested in the like-minded passions and interests of our users,” added Spark Ni.

vivo is the first-ever presenting partner of the opening and closing ceremonies taking place on June 11 and July 11 respectively.

While spectators will return to stadiums across Europe, capacity restrictions will limit onsite fan experiences and will be varied based on the quarantine policies in respective countries. To highlight fans’ applause and cheers, vivo and UEFA will launch a #vivoSuperTime campaign. The campaign will enable people around the world to share their applause and cheers on social media for a chance to appear in the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Also commenting on the partnership, UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein stated, “The game of football brings joy to millions of football fans across the globe, and we are excited to partner with vivo to bring dedicated fans even closer to the game. We look forward to creating more unforgettable memories for people all over the world together.”