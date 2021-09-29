Shares

Smartphone brand vivo has unveiled its latest Y-series model, the vivo Y21, in Kenya. The phone will retail at Ksh. 16,999 at all vivo stores countrywide.

The new vivo Y21 mid-range smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology charging up to 34% in just 30 minutes. The smartphone runs on Android version 11 powered by vivo’s Funtouch 11.1 Operating System.

The vivo Y21 also features a front 8 MP camera for selfies and a dual rear-camera 13MP + 2MP supported by a wide range of features, including Face Beauty, Filters, and Bokeh.

With a large 6.51 inch HD Plus Display, the vivo Y21 carries MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4 GB RAM which comes with an extended 1 GB RAM. This is an upgraded function to make the device faster and smoother when handling heavy operations such as playing games and multitasking.

According to the vivo Kenya Brand Manager James Irungu, the brand seeks to bring quality products with fast focusing speed for all market. “We seek to continue creating products with high performance and trendsetting design at an affordable price, vivo Y21, will be an exciting model that covers the key aspects yet affordable,” he said.

vivo Y21 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.51 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Dual rear camera set-up 13 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue