Smartphone brand, vivo, has announced its partnership with online retailer Jambo Shoppe, in an aim to increase its footprint in the Kenyan market.

The move aims to provide accessibility of vivo products as consumers now opt for online shopping over physical shopping. A Mastercard study on consumer spending in February 2021 revealed that 79% of consumers in Kenya are shopping more online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

vivo is confident that the partnership will increase the visibility of its products to potential customers, giving them a wide range of choices that will see them enjoy good quality mobile phones at affordable prices.

Commenting on the partnership, vivo Kenya Brand and Communications Manager Mr. James Irungu said, “The Kenyan Smartphone market offers a favorable competitive landscape; with consumers considering online purchasing options. This partnership will give our users a wide range of choice and will see them enjoy the best mobile phones at the most affordable prices as we continue to expand locally.”

Recently, Jambo Shoppe launched a mobile app for iOS and Android devices which seeks to offer solutions to the rising number of shoppers online. According to statistics, worldwide smartphone users have surpassed three billion and is forecast to further grow by several hundred million in the next few years with over 2 billion people using it for e-commerce transactions.

“The partnership with vivo today cements our commitment to bring our customers a wide range of choices. Our mission has always been to make it easier for consumers to order products conveniently and securely, thus the App introduction,” said Sanjay Pathak, Jambo Shoppe Country Head.

Jambo Shoppe is currently retailing the vivo Y12s which was previously launched, vivo V19, vivo Y1s, and vivo Y20. The brand will also retail more vivo products with time. The products can be purchased HERE.