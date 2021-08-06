Shares

Huawei is calling for additional applications from developers across Africa for the 2021 HMS App Innovation Contest dubbed AppsUP. The Huawei AppsUP competition is dedicated to inspire global developers to leverage the open capabilities of Huawei Core to create innovative Apps. Deadline for submission of entries is 5th September, 2021.

The competition winners stand a chance to win over Ksh. 21.8 million (USD 200,000) in prizes.

Developers are urged to submit innovative apps to encourage joint innovation with global Application developers and to reconstruct the future of technology. The competition also aims to encourage developers to bring their all-scenario, smart life experience to Huawei end users in over 170 countries and regions.

Commenting on this year’s competition, dual award winner in the 2020 AppsUP contest, Zane Espin said, “It has been a passion of mine to bring my ideas and dreams to life and make them interactive. I enjoy the various skills you need to develop games. Game development is a meta-art. I relish the challenge of having to be both logical and creative.”

His most recent App is a game called Gauntlet, which earned him the Best Game Award last year. His other winning game called Slug Hunter received an Honourable Mention Award, which he says speaks to his love of science fiction.

“Once I got into developing, I realized how much I enjoyed it. It became like an obsession that was driven by passion,” he added.

How to apply for the 2021 HMS AppsUp competition

Register an account on the official Huawei developer web site.

Sign up either as an individual or as a team of up to three members.

All Apps entered must be developed by integrating HMS Core Kits and submitted on the competition’s official web site by 5th September, 2021.

After application, the contest judges will pre-select work based on social value, business value, user experience and originality.