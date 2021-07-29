Shares

Centum Investment Company has appointed Dr. Laila Macharia as the new Vice-Chairperson of the board and Mr. Andrew Musangi as a member of the board.

Dr. Macharia joined the board of Centum Investment in October 2013 as an independent non-executive director. Prior to her appointment as the vice-chair, she served as the leader of the nominations and governance committee as well as a member of the finance and investment, audit and risk committees. She also serves on the boards of Centum’s subsidiaries including Centum Real Estate, Vipingo Development, and Pearl Marina Estates.

She is an established entrepreneur and investor with investments in Media, education, data analytics, and financial technology. She is currently the Chair of the Africa Digital Media Institute and a Director on the board of Absa Bank Kenya.

Before joining Centum, Dr. Macharia worked as the CEO at Scion Real and as Senior regional advisor at USAID East Africa. She also worked as a corporate lawyer at Kaplan & Stratton Nairobi, Clifford Chance, and Rogers & Wells in New York City.

She holds a B.A. in Planning and Public Policy from the University of Oregon, an LLM from Cornell University, and a doctorate in Law from Stanford University.

Following his appointment, Mr. Andrew Musangi will serve as a non-executive director of Centum Investment. He has over 26 years of experience in legal practice and private business. He is a seasoned lawyer with a focus on litigation and commercial practice. He is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya and of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

Andrew brings a rich experience in corporate governance to the Centum board having served in various boards including as Chair on the board of GenAfrica Asset Managers, and as Chairman on the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.