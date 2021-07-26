Shares

The Kenyan coast is set to receive a tourists boost following the commencement of direct flights to the region by Eurowings Discover, a leisure airline within the Lufthansa Group.

The airline commenced its flights on the 24th of July, 2021, with two weekly flight services from Frankfurt, Germany to Mombasa, with onward flights to the region.

Speaking during the reception of the inaugural flight at the Moi International Airport Mombasa, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala said, “Kenya has been making great progress as a destination in attracting tourists from different markets and especially from Europe. This flight is yet another milestone in the recovery of activities in the country. The Kenyan Coast is especially showing great interest from tourists from across Europe and beyond. The commencement of flights by Eurowings Discover will help us link with both Business and leisure clients from Germany and the region.”

With more countries vaccinating their citizens across the world and most beginning to relax their travel restrictions, there is an increased demand of people yearning to travel across the globe. This creates an opportunity for destinations to tap into this. Airlines are also alert to ensure that they offer a variety of travel opportunities for their clients as travel resumes.

“Today marks an important milestone in our company’s history, not only is Mombasa the very first destination for our brand-new leisure airline, Eurowings Discover, but with this addition to our destination portfolio, we are further strengthening our footprint on the African continent for the Lufthansa Group. Today we are proudly able to expand our East African network offering and once again express our continued commitment not only to the region, but to the African continent as a whole”, said Dr. Andre Schulz, General Manager Sales, Lufthansa Group, Southern and East Africa.