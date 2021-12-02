Shares

The Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, has issued a 45 day amnesty for persons in possession of birds of the species African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus).

Through Gazette Notice No. 11522, the CS directed that all owners should visit any Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) offices for declaration, registration and permitting to possess the birds. The 45 day amnesty runs up to 8th December 2021.

The CS also reminded the public of the following existing regulations for wildlife declarations and registration.