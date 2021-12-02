The Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala, has issued a 45 day amnesty for persons in possession of birds of the species African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus).
Through Gazette Notice No. 11522, the CS directed that all owners should visit any Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) offices for declaration, registration and permitting to possess the birds. The 45 day amnesty runs up to 8th December 2021.
The CS also reminded the public of the following existing regulations for wildlife declarations and registration.
- Declarations should be done at the Licensing Office at KWS Headquarters or at the nearest KWS office.
2. KWS will contact all persons who have made declarations with details of date and KWS Park or Station to present the African grey parrots for documentation, registration, permitting and payment of requisite fees.
3. All permits which have been issued for possession of African grey parrots are renewable annually. Holders of permits that have expired are reminded to renew their permits within the 45 days of the amnesty.
4. Any person(s)/ entities, who upon expiry of this amnesty, is/are found in possession of African grey parrots without a valid permit, will be liable for prosecution.