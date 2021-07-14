Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched the Huawei Band 6 series pre-orders in all its retail stores across the country. Customers can now make a pre-order for the Band 6 series at Ksh. 6,999 and get a free bluetooth headset. The Band 6 is expected to officially go on sale from 22nd July.
The smart Band 6 not only displays fitness metrics and data, but also provides professional guidance for users to lead a healthier lifestyle based on round the clock monitoring of heart rate, stress level, and sleep. In addition, the device also provides full-day automatic monitoring of SpO2.
Huawei Band 6 specifications
Dimensions: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm
Screen size: 1.47 inch AMOLED
Resolution: 194 x 368 Pixels
Material: Polymer materials
Watch strap: Graphite Black Silicone Strap
Sakura Pink Silicone Strap
Amber Sunrise Silicone Strap
Forest Green Silicone Strap
Sensors: Accelerometer sensor
Gyroscope sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
OS: Android 6.0 or later
iOS 9.1 or later
Waterproof level: 5 ATM water-resistant
Connectivity: 2.4 GHz, BT5.0, BLE
Charging: 5V 0.5A/1A/1.5A/2A
Battery life: 14 days for typical use
Colours: Dark gray, Gold