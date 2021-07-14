Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched the Huawei Band 6 series pre-orders in all its retail stores across the country. Customers can now make a pre-order for the Band 6 series at Ksh. 6,999 and get a free bluetooth headset. The Band 6 is expected to officially go on sale from 22nd July.

The Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with a 148% larger3 viewable area, and a low-bezel 64% screen-to-body ratio. The 194 x 368 resolution display provides great clarity on the band’s screen. The large, high screen-to-body ratio display gives the user more of the data they want. Bigger photos, more exercise stats, and constant heart rate monitoring can be shown in detail.The smart band also comes with a skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone straps, that are slight and dirt-resistant. With a huge variety of watch face designs to choose from, users can swap them out with a simple swipe, and even use their own photos.

The smart Band 6 not only displays fitness metrics and data, but also provides professional guidance for users to lead a healthier lifestyle based on round the clock monitoring of heart rate, stress level, and sleep. In addition, the device also provides full-day automatic monitoring of SpO2.

Huawei Band 6 specifications

Dimensions: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm

Screen size: 1.47 inch AMOLED

Resolution: 194 x 368 Pixels

Material: Polymer materials

Watch strap: Graphite Black Silicone Strap

Sakura Pink Silicone Strap

Amber Sunrise Silicone Strap

Forest Green Silicone Strap

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

OS: Android 6.0 or later

iOS 9.1 or later

Waterproof level: 5 ATM water-resistant

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz, BT5.0, BLE

Charging: 5V 0.5A/1A/1.5A/2A

Battery life: 14 days for typical use

Colours: Dark gray, Gold