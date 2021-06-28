Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand Tusker, has launched the Cheers to our Champions national consumer campaign. The campaign is aimed at supporting Team Kenya during the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the campaign, consumers will have the opportunity to share goodwill messages and cheer Kenya’s athletes as the compete at the games.

The 12-week campaign is part of the KBL’s sponsorship commitment valued at Ksh. 45 million that will go towards planning and preparation for the Olympics. Kenyans will also get the opportunity to participate win daily prizes, sporting merchandise including Enda sports shoes and monthly trips to various destinations around the country.

Speaking during the launch, KBL Managing Director, John Musunga, said, “Cheers to the Champions is an chance for every Kenyan to come together to show support for our sportsmen and women as they continue their vigilant preparations for the Tokyo Olympics Games that this July. The promotion ensures our consumers can enjoy their drink, stand a chance to win several prizes with an added value of being part of the Kenyan Olympics story. This campaign ties into our larger Kenya Milele Campaign that we recently launched that seeks to celebrate Kenyans from all walks of life and their indomitable spirit.”

Also commenting on the campaign, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, Secretary General, Francis Mutuku said that the promotion will boost the team’s preparation for the games.

The campaign will run from Monday, 28th June until the end of the Olympic Games in August. To be part of the campaign Kenyans will be required to register by sending an code under their tusker drinks crown to the number 29844 and stand a chance to win.