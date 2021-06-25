Shares

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has released procedures to control air traffic during the WRC Safari Rally taking place this weekend in Naivasha. This is in line with its mandate to keep Kenyan skies safe and secure. The procedures have been developed in coordination with the rally organizers.

KCAA has also assembled a team of Air Traffic Control Officers to provide air traffic services and weather information to guide rally team helicopters. The team will also coordinate VIP movement and provide alerting services to aircraft that will be engaged in the rally.

Additionally, the team will be responsible for the coordination of Medical Evacuation (Medivac) flights and ensuring expeditious facilitation of aircraft in distress, in case of any eventuality.

“KCAA has a dedicated Air Traffic Control, Flight Information Service Desk, at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by two Air Traffic Controllers and a team leader. We have also released procedures which are subject to change depending on prevailing conditions and they remain in force till Sunday 27th June 2021,” said Capt. Gilbert M. Kibe, Director General, KCAA.

The over 20 registered aircraft will mainly be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and Medical Evacuation teams among others.

“Members of the public are urged to keep a safe distance from aircraft that are taking off or landing during this period,” concluded Capt. Kibe.

This year’s Safari Rally begun on 24th June with 58 rally drivers including 34 Kenyan racers competing for the title of World Rally Champion. The rally competition will end Sunday, 27th June.