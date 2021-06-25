Shares

The Coca-Cola company has unveiled the new look of its soft drink brand Sprite in Kenya. The lemon-lime flavored Sprite will now be packaged in a clear PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottle. This will be a shift from the green-colored plastic bottle which has been its identity since 1960 when it was first launched.

The shift from the green bottle translates to more recycling of the Sprite bottles for recycling and re-use. This is in line with Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision, which targets to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle it sells by 2030, as well as use 50% recycled content in all its packaging.

“Our people in Kenya can now enjoy the refreshing taste of their favourite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle can be easily recycled and made into new items. This is a plus in our joint efforts to grow our business while contributing towards more sustainable environmental practices,” said Xavi Selga, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) – Kenya.

The new clear PET bottle can be recycled and re-used to make a wider range of new products, such as pillow and duvet inners, as well as new bottles.

Kenya is the 4th African market where Coca-Cola has introduced the Sprite clear PET, after South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“The shift from the green bottle to clear PET is a significant step in driving our sustainability agenda which is a key element of our business. We know that our vision for a World Without Waste is ambitious and can be challenging but together with our partners, we are committed to the cause. This move also allows us to work with partners in the recycling industry, and with waste collectors and aggregators to achieve more value for our recyclable plastics,” said Debra Mallowah, Vice President, Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise.

With presence in over 200 countries, including Kenya, Coca-Cola Sprite’s new transparent look features a clear see-through bottle. The bottle has an icon of the brand’s bold Sprite with a distinct label and bright green cover.

The new look Sprite will be available in all retail outlets and Coca-Cola distributors across the country starting June this year.

Coca-Cola is a member of PETCO Kenya (PET Recycling Company), an extended producer responsibility PET recycling scheme, comprised of 16 industry players from different sectors. PETCO seeks to coordinate initiatives to collect, sort and recycle plastic bottles, with broader focus on sustainable management of PET material after their initial use. This is done in partnership with recyclers who create new products out of disposed PET material.

The new clear Sprite PET bottle is 100% recyclable, thereby increasing the value of the plastic in the after-use market and its ability to remain in the circular economy.