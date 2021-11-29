Shares

Coca-Cola in partnership with Coastal Bottlers has flagged off the Coca-Cola Christmas caravan in Mombasa, officially kicking off the festive season and celebrations in the coastal region.

The Real Magic Christmas campaign aims to celebrate the real magic of humanity that comes when people and communities come together. This is while reminding consumers that real magic happens in the moments of connection shared with family and friends during the festive season.

The coastal Coca-Cola caravan will kick off exciting experiential activities as it travels from Mombasa to the various counties in the region spreading the Christmas cheer, happiness, and optimism. As the caravan makes its way to various parts of the county, consumers will enjoy discounts and offers on products in various outlets. The caravan will also make stops at several retailers and town centres across the country giving products and other gifts in the spirit of gifting, sharing, and rewarding consumers.

This is the first Christmas campaign under the new Real Magic brand philosophy for Coca-Cola that was launched earlier in October this year.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Debra Mallowah, Vice President of Coca-Cola East and Central Africa said, “We are bringing the Coca-Cola Christmas caravan for the first time to Mombasa as we set the mood for the Christmas celebrations and share the real magic connections with our customers. The Coast region is an important market for us, and it is also one of the regions where people from various parts of the country and the world come to visit during Christmas to have a good and enjoyable time with their families and friends. We are happy to be part of these year’s festivities and to spread the cheer and joy of Christmas.”