Losing your possessions is not fun but one has to accept that one point or another we are bound to lose something. At times the universe favors us, and we find the items that we had lost but, on most occasions, we have to accept fate and try our best to replace whatever we have lost.

Some of the stories about how people lose items can be downright hilarious while others are just for tears. Take the example of a pal of mine by the name Paul who had gone to his shags to visit his folks, as he was strolling in the village he came by a river which passed near their farm. Now this is where he used to go for duf mpararo when he was growing up and as such he decided to take a dip just like the old times. He then stripped to his underpants and the and neatly folded his clothes together with his phone plus wallet and put them under a tree.

He proceeded to take a dip in the cool and refreshing water. After about 30 minutes, he decided to come out of the water as he still wanted to visit some of his friends before darkness fell. When he got to the spot where he had left his clothes, he was shocked to see that they had disappeared.

Being that whoever stole his clothes had also taken his phone, he had no option but to wait till darkness fell to go home. Soon as night came, he crept out of the bushes and made sure to avoid the main road just in case he met someone on the way. Luckily, he didn’t meet anyone on the road, but he had the misfortune of passing through a bush of stinging nettle which made his skin feel as if it was on fire. When he finally got home, he had to endure the laughter of his siblings after telling them about his long ordeal. To this day, they love reminding him of his escapade on River Gura.

Fortunately for him, he was able to recover his clothes and documents including his phone the following day. This was after it was reported that the village drunkard was heard bragging at the local pub about how he took off with some loser’s clothes while he was swimming. Being that it is a small community, Paul eventually got wind of the story and went and confronted the guy who confessed his crimes and gave back the loot less some money which had been spent entertaining peeps at the local.

When it comes to earbuds, a lot of people fear losing them due to the fact that they are small and easy to misplace. However, worry not as this is a thing of the past with the LG Tone Free find my earbuds feature. Once you misplace them all you have to so is ensure that they are still connected to Bluetooth and use the find my earbuds feature in the LG Tone Free app and they will start making a beeping sound which will enable you to find them. In the event that Bluetooth has been disconnected, they app will be able to use GPS to show you the last location where they connected to Bluetooth so as to help you narrow down the search and hopefully find them.

So, if you are one of those people who has not yet acquired earbuds for fear of losing them, the LG Tone Free FN6 will let you rest easy.