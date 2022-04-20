Shares

With advances in technology, TVs have kept on evolving. Nowadays, it is no longer about any TV but the experience and ambiance that comes with it. LG Electronics have made sure that they remain the leading giant when it comes to the world of TVs.

You may have heard a lot about LG OLED TVs already but allow me to break down a few things that make them stand out from the rest. They have self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. It is like a small world with its own sun that rises and sets depending on the needs. This ensures that you get what you watch as you need it with the experience that you deserve.

What is more, the Self-lit pixel technology allows LG OLED TVs to be ultra-slim with perfect picture quality. At the same time, self-lit pixels can show the tiniest star in the darkest sky with absolute precision and clarity.

When it comes to color, LG OLED TVs not only express perfect black, but also original color. Intertek, a global testing agency based in the UK, has certified that LG OLED displays have 100 percent color fidelity. This means on-screen colors closely match those of the original image.

Color Fidelity tests determine the difference between the color of an original image and the color expressed by a display. Sample colors were extracted and used in the test.

The new OLED panel has been redesigned with an added layer made of a stronger emissive material that refines the wavelengths of light. This increases efficiency and improves brightness with the same amount of light input. The materials used for OLED lighting have also been changed to enhance and strengthen light intensity. The result of all this is a brighter, sharper image, and a better viewing experience.

It also comes with ThinQ which means that you can turn your TV into a servant or even the master in making ‘others’ work for you. This is because, with it, you can make yourself a smart hub at home where the TV can be made to command other devices within the room such as vacuum cleaners, speakers and air conditioners and many others without you lifting a finger.

With the world going virtual in most cases, and thanks to virtual reality and its digital cousins, augmented reality and extended reality, which are now powering this new metaverse home entertainment experience, available via LG’s cutting edge displays and audio devices.

At the same time, LG OLED TV brings this rich virtual entertainment experience to life by providing the most accurate colors and truest blacks on a revolutionary display that takes digital immersion to a whole new level.

Add to this the LG CineBeam projectors that create a life-like metaverse experience best shared with friends and family. The LG Soundbar is the icing on the cake with its powerful audio capabilities!