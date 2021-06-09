Shares

Bolt has introduced electric tuk tuks and e-bicycles on its platform. This is in line with the company’s expansion plan for its greener transport options in Kenya in the food category.

The initiative is geared towards reducing Bolt’s environmental footprints and eliminating the challenges associated with constant fluctuating fuel prices that affect drivers and couriers.

Speaking at the launch, Hillary Miller-Wise, Regional Director Bolt Africa said, “This is a great step towards realizing environmentally conscious ways for people to move around in the city, reduce our ecological footprint, decrease air pollution and increase access to clean transportation modes. We believe that the future of urban transport is a network of on-demand services which include electric vehicles, tuk tuk, bikes and other light vehicles.”

The newly introduced electric, bicycles and tuk tuks will be used by Bolt Food couriers only, as the company plans to expand and include them into the passenger business as well.

Bolt tapped into Food delivery business in March, 2021 during the rise of the third wave of the COVID–19 pandemic. The business has since witnessed modest reception and tremendous growth within Nairobi, giving users access to a huge variety of restaurants and menus at the tap of a button.

“We will be making deliveries using the newly launched tuk tuks and bicycles within Nairobi as we expand into other towns across the country. Our customers will now have more eco-friendly and sustainable options to choose from while still enjoying the same great door-to door deliveries experience from Bolt Food,” said Edgar Kipngetich Kitur, Country Manager, Bolt Food.

The new electric bikes and tuk tuks will also expand options for Bolt delivery business thereby creating more economic opportunities for couriers and providing Bolt’s customers with more options to choose from.

“Our core business is to provide reliable, safe and affordable transportation services to everyone and we are excited to make travel easier and smarter across the country. We are humbled to offer Kenyans more choices to move and conduct their businesses smartly in cities,” added Hillary.

Kenya is the first African market where Bolt has introduced electric bikes, tuk tuks and bicycles. The company plans to launch similar services in other African markets.