Shares

AAR Insurance has introduced the Chanjo cover for medical expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine’s side effects, with a cover limit of Ksh. 500,000 for inpatient treatment.

The cover targets individuals who have received immunization against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and are concerned about developing side effects. The Ksh. 2,950 health insurance policy will cover those insured for up to 60 days after receiving the jab.

In collaboration with Pioneer Assurance, the vaccine insurance also includes a Ksh. 500,000 last expense benefit. Customers can sign up for coverage online at the AAR Insurance website.

Persons between the ages of 18 and 60 are eligible for the vaccine coverage but must undergo a medical examination per the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines if symptoms of the side effects arise.

Nixon Shigoli, Managing Director of AAR Insurance, stated that it is critical to emphasize that the vaccines currently approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) are safe. In the unlikely event of adverse reactions resulting in hospitalization or even death, this coverage will pay for treatment and final expenses up to the prescribed limit.

The COVID-19 vaccine works by stimulating the body’s immune system to develop resistance to the virus. Although adverse reactions to vaccines are uncommon, they vary depending on the type of vaccine, according to medical experts. Severe symptoms might necessitate hospitalization.

Commenting on the new cover, Antony Watene, Pioneer Assurance’s Marketing Manager-Special Projects, the company’s role as a life insurer is to provide last expense cover in the event of death within 60 days of vaccination.