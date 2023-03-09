Shares

AAR Insurance has announced the launch of an Innovation Hub, dubbed AAR 3.0, that will seek to come up with creative products for customers. It will also act as a meeting space for stakeholders and partners to harness information and ideas, thus delivering creative solutions that tap into the needs of customers and stakeholders at large.

The innovation hub will be located at the Company’s headquarters in Upperhill, Nairobi. The hub has already produced one product with more in the pipeline.

Speaking during the launch, AAR Group CEO Dr. Patrick Gatonga noted that this is only the beginning as the company gears towards celebrating its 40th anniversary next year. “We are deliberate about reinventing the insurance space to increase penetration; and in collaboration with various stakeholders. We believe this is achievable through the innovation of affordable and sustainable solutions while guaranteeing value for all our stakeholders. Without a doubt, this is the beginning of greater things to come. We welcome like-minded partners to journey with AAR Insurance as we continue on this customer-centric and inclusive innovation path.”

Speaking during the event, AAR Insurance Head of Strategy and Innovation, Wesly Too, said, “We are shifting gears to focus our energies on continuously delivering affordable and accessible innovative underwriting solutions conveniently to all our clients. Our focus is on underserved markets as we re-align our service offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of consumers in a heavily competitive digital market. Therefore, through our newly launched innovation hub, we will create and foster new digital automated insurance products, making insurance services accessible, easy to use, meaningful and affordable across all households in the East Africa region.”

The underwriter has been on a path to establishing itself as an industry leader by continuously churning out customized products and services through its technology-first operation model.