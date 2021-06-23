Shares

AAR Insurance has made a deal with Safaricom to launch technology infrastructure based on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its journey to becoming a fully digital insurance company. The insurer has begun migrating its digital tools and core systems to the AWS platform in a move that will offer clients more secure and efficient digital services.

The AWS cloud computing service will also help interface AAR Insurance digital channels with the its core insurance technology systems to enhance operational efficiency. This includes Mobile Apps, USSD services, web portals and chatbots, while reducing costs and service downtime.

Commenting on the partnership, AAR Insurance Kenya MD, Nixon Shigoli, said, “AWS offers services that are affordable and flexible to grow with us as our business evolves. Besides providing enhanced and robust security features to support our business data infrastructure, AWS is reliable and customizable to our unique environment. Moving our information assets, core systems and digital tools to the Cloud presents attractive opportunities for the realization of our goal of being a fully digital insurance provider, by creating an environment for customers to enjoy end-to-end services through their phones and digital devices.”

The AWS Cloud service uses the pay-as-you-go mode, this meaning AAR Insurance will no longer have to deploy expensive hardware infrastructure on-site.

On his part, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the AWS Cloud infrastructure offers businesses, including insurance firms, a scalable and secure experience to grow and support digital channels. “AAR Insurance Kenya becomes the first insurance company locally for whom we are implementing the AWS Cloud platform. We are delighted to be part of the digital transformation at AAR and the overall growth of digital insurance in Kenya,” said Mr. Ndegwa.

So far, AAR Insurance has rolled out a number of digital platforms for clients to enroll and pay for medical, travel and personal accident insurance, manage and track treatment expenses. They can also interact in real-time with AAR Insurance through WhatsApp using phones and other devices. .