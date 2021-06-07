Shares

Stanbic Bank is inviting people to submit videos of them singing a rendition remix of the #ItCanBeAnthem and win cash prizes worth Ksh. 150,000. The competition closes on 18th June, 2021. Video submissions close on 11th June, 2021.

How to enter the competition

1. Record yourself singing the It Can Be Anthem in your preferred genre.

2. Share the recording on your social media pages and use the tags #ItCanBeAnthem, @StanbicKe and @Thetimwork.

3.Get your friends to like the recording and share.

There will be 5 winners

1st position – Ksh. 150,000

2nd position – Ksh. 100,000

3rd position – Ksh. 75,000

4th position – Ksh. 50,000

5th position – Ksh. 25,000

Tim Rimbui, a celebrated music producer, sound engineer and songwriter is a judge in the #ItCanBeAnthem competition.

The It Can Be Anthem was originally sung by the Stanbic Kilele Choir, and it captures Kenyans and the country’s spirit.