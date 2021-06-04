Shares

Minet Group and Africa Lighthouse Capital (ALC) have announced their acquisition of Aon’s shareholding in AON Botswana, effective June 1st, 2021. AON Botswana will now operate as Minet Botswana. The move is expected to effectively increase Minet’s footprint in Africa, to 9 offices across the region.

Minet Group is a pan-African risk advisory firm and Aon’s largest Global Network Correspondent. The company has been expanding its African footprint since 2017, through the acquisition of operations from global professional services firm Aon in Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Africa Lighthouse Capital (ALC) is a leading Botswana citizen-owned private equity firm that invests in Botswana companies and propelling them into regional champions. This transaction significantly increases local citizen shareholding, enabling operations in Botswana to become even nimbler and better positioned to unlock new and existing growth opportunities.

Commenting on the event, Minet Group CEO, Mr. Joe Onsando said, “The addition of Minet Botswana to our growing African network affirms our belief in the great opportunities for growth that Africa offers, driven by rising consumer demand, huge investment in infrastructure and quick adoption of new technology. Our Correspondent agreement with Aon gives us access to global expertise and data driven insights and uniquely positions us to deliver risk advisory solutions that reduce volatility, thus driving improved performance for our clients. This is a very exciting time to be Minet in Africa.”

On his part, Minet Kenya CEO, Mr. Sammy Muthui said, “The addition of Minet Botswana as an AON Global Network Correspondent reinforces our commitment to investing in the region. As Minet expands its network and increases its capabilities, our clients can expect access to a rich global network bolstered by a strong capital base and expertise.”