Emirates has announced its offer for Kenyan travellers on their trips around the world. The airline has introduced special fares to popular destinations, now open for visitors to enjoy their summer holidays.

Destinations included in the special offer include Dubai, the Maldives, Seychelles and cities in the USA. The special fares to Dubai in Economy and Business Class also include a complimentary additional piece of luggage.

Dubai has been named one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations for families. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experience to enjoy with the family.

In addition to booking, travellers have been advised to check local travel restrictions in order to plan for their trips.

The special fares offer is valid for booking from 1st June to 14th June, 2021 for outbound travel until 30 September 2021.

Emirates Economy and Business Class passengers can now enjoy special fares to the following destinations with eased entry requirements.

Destination Economy Business Dubai Ksh. 42,992.25 ($399) Ksh. 150,742.25 ($1,399) Maldives Ksh. 121,649.75 ($1,129) Ksh. 384,559.75 ($3,569) New York Ksh. 92,557.25 ($859) Ksh. 394,257.25 ($3,659) Los Angeles Ksh. 99,237.75 ($921) Ksh. 502,869.25 ($4,667) Seychelles Ksh. 74,239.75 ($689) Ksh. 187,377.25 ($1,739)

Emirates has reiterated its commitment to protecting the health of its customers to ensure safety and confidence while flying. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.