Shares

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched the next Edition of the Changamka Shopping Festival.

The Festival is the 4th Kenya Manufacturing Summit and Expo, aimed at presenting an opportunity for industry, stakeholders, and the public to deliberate on transforming the nation through industrialization.

The Festival will be hosted in Nairobi from 5th – 7th November 2021 at the Kasarani Stadium, whereas the Mombasa Edition will be held from 1st to 5th December 2021 at the Mama Ngina Stadium. The Festival will host participants from all sectors across the 47 counties and will consist of exhibitions, summits, a fashion show and product launches.

Speaking at the launch of the Changamka Festival, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise, Private Sector and Business Environment Director, Mr. Stephen Odua said, “The sector quickly transformed to produce PPEs needed to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. We encourage the sector to continue embracing innovation to enable the country to become globally competitive, especially as we negotiate market access for exports.”

Speaking on behalf of the State Department for East Africa Community, Dr. Alice Yalla noted, “We want to celebrate, even in the midst of COVID, sectors that were responsive to needs of the country. Sectors, such as manufacturing, that embraced innovation and technology.”

Also at the event, KAM Chair Mr. Mucai Kunyiha noted that the Festival is part of the Association’s activities to support the Buy Kenya Build Kenya Initiative. The initiative was formulated to address the gap in the consumption of locally manufactured goods compared to imported products.

“The over-dependency of the Kenyan economy on imported goods has over the years exacerbated the country’s trade deficit. It has also slowed down employment growth and the pace of industrialization and denied the country an opportunity to enhance its competitiveness. COVID-19 pandemic has also demonstrated the need for resilient local value chains to support the country. Closely linked to this is exports. Exports are a key driver of wealth creation and growth of local jobs,” added Mr. Kunyiha.