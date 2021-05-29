Shares

In the price range of under Ksh. 16,000, we have the Tecno Spark 7P and the Samsung Galaxy A12. These are basically budget phones and they are for those individuals who are looking to get the latest features in a phone without spending a fortune.

We put the two phones head to head in a bid to determine which phone gives the most value for money.

Here are the Phone Specifications;

Tecno Spark 7P

Samsung Galaxy A12

Display Type LCD touchscreen PLS touchscreen Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~82.0% screen-to-body ratio) 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Platform Operating System Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory RAM 4GB 4GB Internal 128GB 64GB External MicroSD MicroSD Network Technology 4G LTE 4G LTE SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM Camera Main Camera 16 MP, f/1.8, PDAF 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 8MP, f/2.0 Battery Size Non-removable 5000 mAh battery Non-removable 4000 mAh battery Charging Micro USB Port Fast charging 15W Colors Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, Summer Mojito Black, White, Blue, Red Price Ksh. 15,000 Ksh. 15,199

Appearance

Both phones have smooth rounded edges and have a premium look about them. They have a glass front and a plastic frame. However, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is slimmer and weighs slightly less at which makes it much easier to handle than the Spark 7P.

The Spark 7P comes with a 6.8 inch HD (720 x 1600) LCD display while the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5 inches HD (720 x 1600 pixels) PLS display. On this front you will definitely get a better view on the Spark 7P due to the bigger screen size.

Both screens delivered when it came to consumption of multimedia content such as movies, Youtube and social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. However, the Spark 7P had an edge due to the better and bigger screen and higher pixels.

Camera

The Tecno Spark 7P comes with a triple camera setup at the back with the main camera being a f/1.8 16 MP primary sensor . On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A12 rocks a 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). On this aspect, the Galaxy A12 which has a quad camera setup which has higher Mega Pixels has a clear advantage.

Both phones rock a 8 MP front camera, however, the Spark 7P also incorporates AI technology to make your selfies more vivid and flawless.

Performance

The Tecno Spark 7P runs on a Mediatek Helio G70 processor and has the Android 11, HIOS 7.6 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the other hand the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.1 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage

The Spark 7P handled multiple tasks with ease but the Samsung Galaxy A12 lagged a behind in light, moderate and heavy usage due to its slower processor. In terms of performance, the Tecno Spark 7P clearly trumps the Samsung Galaxy A12 which is understandable given the better processor.

Battery

Both phones come with a 5000 mAh battery as such they are evenly matched on this aspect. A full battery can take you a full day on heavy usage on both units.

However, the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a fast charging option whereas this is not available on the Tecno Spark 7P. As such, on matters battery the Galaxy A12 trumps the Spark 7P.

Conclusion

The Tecno Spark 7P trumps the Samsung Galaxy A12 when it comes to matters performance and the screen. However, the Galaxy is the clear winner when it comes to the camera and fast charging.

However, in as much as it is a tight race, i have choose to the Tecno Spark 7P as the clear winner due to the fact that in my opinion performance trumps all other aspects.