Africa Day celebrates the successes of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU). Since its creation on 25 May 1963, the day aims to promote African unity, deeper regional integration and recommit Africa to a common destiny.

Huawei Mobile Services has presented few Apps that will help you to get to know Africa a little better this Africa Day.

1. Huawei Music

Explore various genres from all over the continent with hand-crafted playlists on Huawei Music. The app has a compilation of music stars from all over Africa.

2. African Proverbs

If you are looking for profound words to share with family and friends this Africa Day, this App has a big selection of African proverbs to inspire and motivate, including Ethiopian, Kenyan, Swahili, and Nigerian proverbs to mention a few. The diversity and dexterity of the African people have imbibed them with a unique sense of wisdom and experience, and these proverbs and quotes are as relevant to the modern world as they were hundreds of years ago.

3. Opera News

Opera News’ personalized news aggregator makes access to information very easy. Sorting through hundreds of thousands of stories each day, Opera finds the perfect content that suits you. The App has a selection of African and international news sources with 18,000+ sources from publishers.

4. Weather Forecast

Wondering what the weather has in store for you today? No matter where you are, this weather App provides you with accurate and detailed weather forecast information, including hourly, daily, weekly and monthly forecasts. You can also view detailed local and global weather reports and the App is updated every minute to provide you with accurate forecasts.

5. Petal Search

On Petal Search, users can search for and find virtually any information and multimedia. Offering several ways to search content with its multi search inputs functionality, Petal Search is a convenient search engine that enables users to search for content by way of text, voice, or visual search. Learn more about the 54 countries on the African continent, such as languages, cultures, food, history, and music, using the Petal Search app.

These Apps, and many more available from the Huawei AppGallery spotlight the richness of Africa, and provide a vast array of helpful information on it.