Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has launched the application process for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarship program. The program is in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and the German government through KfW.

Additionally, EGF has announced applications for the 2021 Elimu scholarship program. The deadline for the scholarship application is 31st May 2021 on the EGF website and through Equity bank branches or Equity Agents.

The 2 programs will offer a total of 10,500 scholarships to academically promising scholars from needy backgrounds who sat and excelled in the 2020 KCPE examinations.

After the selection process, the Wings to Fly scholars will form the 12th cohort and join other 17,304 scholars who have benefitted from comprehensive scholarships offered through the program.

2020 KCPE finalists from all over Kenya who scored a minimum of 350 marks and come from needy backgrounds can apply for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarships by logging on to their website and fill in the 2021 application form for consideration.

Additionally, candidates who are from vulnerable and marginalized communities and those with special needs and disabilities who attained below 280 marks may be considered.

Scholars, guardians and parents can apply for the scholarship on the EGF website and can also get physical scholarship application forms at their nearest Equity branch or Equity Agent. Submissions for consideration should be made on or before 31st May, 2021.

Commenting on the commencement of the selection process, Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi said, “As Equity, we truly value the role of the various partners that we work with at the community level to ensure that our selection process is fair and that a vast majority of Kenyans get to hear about the programs and are guided appropriately on how to apply for the scholarships. This year, we wish to encourage interested applicants to embrace the use of the digital portals as this will minimize paper handling and will thus contribute to our efforts of minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Dr. Mwangi has also appealed to Kenyans of goodwill who know a needy bright child anywhere in Kenya who has met the application criteria to help them apply for the scholarship. “There are many needy and bright children who have attained the eligible marks and may not hear of this opportunity. I appeal to all Kenyans of goodwill to support this initiative by helping such children to access the application forms from their nearby Equity bank branch or Agent so that they can stand a chance of securing a scholarship for their secondary school education.”

The submission deadline of 31st May, 2021 will allow the Wings to Fly Community Scholarship Selection Board (CSSB) in all 47 counties.