Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has initiated a revival plan for the sugar industry. The announcement was made during the launch of the KAM Sugar Sub-Sector Strategic Plan, which seeks to guide the industry’s growth, resilience and sustainability.

Speaking during the launch, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development CAS Dr. Lawrence Karanja, noted that Government remains committed to reviving the sugar industry. “We remain cognizant of the headwinds to the Sugar Industry’s headwinds to growth. As such, we reaffirm our commitment to developing solutions, to enhance the Kenyan Sugar Industry’s competitiveness. Remedying these solutions requires a multi-sectoral approach. This is why we continue to partner with different Ministries and Agencies, to regulate the sub-sector, control sugar imports as well as develop and promote sugarcane value chains,” explained Mr. Karanja.

Also speaking at the launch, KAM Chair, Mucai Kunyiha said, “Limited research and development, excess sugar importation, weak regulatory mechanisms and sugar dumping hinder the industry’s effectiveness as an economic and social catalyst. Consequently, this has led to inadequate total production, and eventually difficulties in meeting market demand. It is therefore critical that we turn around the sugar industry, to make it competitive, locally, regionally and internationally.”

The strategic plan was developed following consultations with government and the sugar industry players. It covers three strategic themes; Sugar Sub-Sector Policy and Advocacy, Research and Innovation and Value Chain and Sub-Sector Development. The three strategic themes have been cascaded into smart objectives, with corresponding strategies to enable the KAM Sugar Sub-Sector to realize its goals.