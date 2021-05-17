Shares

DIY activities are not only a good way to keep your children entertained but also they can be educational. Remember the arts and crafts activities you did in school? Papier-mâché was a personal favourite. Though arts and crafts is no longer a subject in school, you can still engage your kid’s creative side through DIY activities.

Here are some fun and easy DIY activities you can try with your kids.

1.Instant Freezing Water

This DIY experiment is super easy but gives some of the best, mind-blowing results. With just a simple tap, you can be able to freeze water. Sounds cool, right? It’s even cooler when you try it and your kids will definitely enjoy it.

Instructions

Put bottled water in the freeze. Ensure the temperate is close to 0 degrees

Leave the bottle in the freezer undisturbed for about 90 minutes until it’s well below freezing point but still in liquid form

Once it’s ready, remove the bottle carefully without shaking or moving the water inside

Hold it at the top then smack the bottom with your other hand. It should form ice crystals and grow until the entire bottle is frozen

You can smack it against any firm surface and repeat it several times if it doesn’t work the first time

If it still doesn’t work after a few tries, it means the water isn’t cold enough

Return it to the freezer and let it cool for longer then try again

2. Water Bottle Irrigation

This is a great DIY activity for the kids to learn about plant care and recycling. Most people have plants in the house that need constant watering. If you have empty plastic bottles that you don’t know what to do with them, you can turn them into a drip irrigator to ensure your plants get enough water.

Instructions

Get a 2-litre bottle or smaller depending on the plant size

Clean it thoroughly and remove the label

Poke 4 to 5 holes on the cap using a small nail

Cut off the bottom of the bottle

Dig a hole into the soil of the plant so you can fit the bottle halfway in it

Put the cap back onto the bottle

Insert the bottle cap-side-down into the soil then pat the soil around the bottle

Fill it with water and leave it to drip into the soil

3. Walking Water

You can’t go wrong with this colourful DIY experiment. It’s a good way to teach the kids about how colours are formed and the results are stunning. Not to mention, all the materials needed are readily available or inexpensive to purchase.

Instructions

Fill 4 clear cups of the same size with water almost to the top

Add 1 drop of red food coloring to two of the cups, 1 drop of blue food coloring to one of the cups, and 1 drop of yellow to one of the cups

Place the cups in a line starting with red on each side, then an empty cup in the middle, a yellow cup, another empty cup, a blue cup, and another empty cup

Fold 6 pieces of paper towels or light, white cloths then place them in each cup and connect with the empty cups

The dye should start moving up immediately into the empty cup forming colourful mixtures

Wait for 2 hours until the empty cups are filled with new colours

4. Tissue Tube Train

Making toys out of scrap material isn’t something new. However, it’s more important now for kids to learn how to make use of scrap materials. You can teach your kids about turning waste to wonder with this DIY activity. Additionally, the kids get a new toy at the end of the day.

Instructions

Collect 7 tissue tubes and 20 plastic bottle caps depending on the length of the train

Paint the tubes in various vibrant colours

Cut C shapes out of one of the tubes to create an engine and chimney

Glue the pieces to the front tube

Pierce wheel holes on the tubes or glue the bottle caps directly on the tubes

Make a hole on each corner of the tubes then cut several thick strings in equal lengths

Weave the string through one tube and attach it to the other then tie a knot to secure the string. Repeat this until all tubes are fastened together

5. Tin Pencil Holder

This DIY project is both decorative and functional. If your kids have a study area, you can use an empty tin can as a one-of-a-kind supplies holder. They can customize the tin to their liking which adds a bit of personality to their space.

Instructions

Get an empty can and fold the sharp edges if any

Measure the can then measure the same length onto a plain paper

Use a sharp knife or scissors to cut the paper

Glue the can then wrap the paper around it

Once it dries, stick different cutouts and small objects on the can and let them dry

6. Invisible Ink

This is a fun DIY to keep your kids entertained and explore their inner spy agent. They’ll be writing secret messages to each other all day long. However, ensure that you supervise young children while doing this DIY as it involves items that can cause injury.

Instructions