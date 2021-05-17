DIY activities are not only a good way to keep your children entertained but also they can be educational. Remember the arts and crafts activities you did in school? Papier-mâché was a personal favourite. Though arts and crafts is no longer a subject in school, you can still engage your kid’s creative side through DIY activities.
Here are some fun and easy DIY activities you can try with your kids.
1.Instant Freezing Water
This DIY experiment is super easy but gives some of the best, mind-blowing results. With just a simple tap, you can be able to freeze water. Sounds cool, right? It’s even cooler when you try it and your kids will definitely enjoy it.
Instructions
- Put bottled water in the freeze. Ensure the temperate is close to 0 degrees
- Leave the bottle in the freezer undisturbed for about 90 minutes until it’s well below freezing point but still in liquid form
- Once it’s ready, remove the bottle carefully without shaking or moving the water inside
- Hold it at the top then smack the bottom with your other hand. It should form ice crystals and grow until the entire bottle is frozen
- You can smack it against any firm surface and repeat it several times if it doesn’t work the first time
- If it still doesn’t work after a few tries, it means the water isn’t cold enough
- Return it to the freezer and let it cool for longer then try again
2. Water Bottle Irrigation
This is a great DIY activity for the kids to learn about plant care and recycling. Most people have plants in the house that need constant watering. If you have empty plastic bottles that you don’t know what to do with them, you can turn them into a drip irrigator to ensure your plants get enough water.
Instructions
- Get a 2-litre bottle or smaller depending on the plant size
- Clean it thoroughly and remove the label
- Poke 4 to 5 holes on the cap using a small nail
- Cut off the bottom of the bottle
- Dig a hole into the soil of the plant so you can fit the bottle halfway in it
- Put the cap back onto the bottle
- Insert the bottle cap-side-down into the soil then pat the soil around the bottle
- Fill it with water and leave it to drip into the soil
3. Walking Water
You can’t go wrong with this colourful DIY experiment. It’s a good way to teach the kids about how colours are formed and the results are stunning. Not to mention, all the materials needed are readily available or inexpensive to purchase.
Instructions
- Fill 4 clear cups of the same size with water almost to the top
- Add 1 drop of red food coloring to two of the cups, 1 drop of blue food coloring to one of the cups, and 1 drop of yellow to one of the cups
- Place the cups in a line starting with red on each side, then an empty cup in the middle, a yellow cup, another empty cup, a blue cup, and another empty cup
- Fold 6 pieces of paper towels or light, white cloths then place them in each cup and connect with the empty cups
- The dye should start moving up immediately into the empty cup forming colourful mixtures
- Wait for 2 hours until the empty cups are filled with new colours
4. Tissue Tube Train
Making toys out of scrap material isn’t something new. However, it’s more important now for kids to learn how to make use of scrap materials. You can teach your kids about turning waste to wonder with this DIY activity. Additionally, the kids get a new toy at the end of the day.
Instructions
- Collect 7 tissue tubes and 20 plastic bottle caps depending on the length of the train
- Paint the tubes in various vibrant colours
- Cut C shapes out of one of the tubes to create an engine and chimney
- Glue the pieces to the front tube
- Pierce wheel holes on the tubes or glue the bottle caps directly on the tubes
- Make a hole on each corner of the tubes then cut several thick strings in equal lengths
- Weave the string through one tube and attach it to the other then tie a knot to secure the string. Repeat this until all tubes are fastened together
5. Tin Pencil Holder
This DIY project is both decorative and functional. If your kids have a study area, you can use an empty tin can as a one-of-a-kind supplies holder. They can customize the tin to their liking which adds a bit of personality to their space.
Instructions
- Get an empty can and fold the sharp edges if any
- Measure the can then measure the same length onto a plain paper
- Use a sharp knife or scissors to cut the paper
- Glue the can then wrap the paper around it
- Once it dries, stick different cutouts and small objects on the can and let them dry
6. Invisible Ink
This is a fun DIY to keep your kids entertained and explore their inner spy agent. They’ll be writing secret messages to each other all day long. However, ensure that you supervise young children while doing this DIY as it involves items that can cause injury.
Instructions
- Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a small bowl
- Add a few drops of water and stir with a spoon
- Dip a cotton bud in the mixture and write on a piece of paper
- Let the ink dry until the message disappears
- Hold the paper over a candle/bulb at a safe distance to ensure it doesn’t burn
- The writings will start to appear