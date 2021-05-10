Shares

Safaricom Foundation has refurbished and equipped the newborn and maternal high dependency units at Kenyatta National Hospital branch in Othaya. The refurbishment cost was valued at Ksh. 15 million.

The renovated units were officially opened by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. They will see the capacity at the Newborn unit increase from 10 to 20 infants and the introduction of a 4-bed maternal high dependency unit (HDU).

“Through these renovations, Safaricom Foundation aims to transform the lives of mothers and newborns in Nyeri and nearby areas through increasing access to quality health services. The revamped maternal and newborn units will see the reduction of maternal and infant mortality rates, encourage skilled deliveries and decrease maternal and neo-natal complications,” said Joe Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

The newborn unit has been equipped with ventilators, heaters and baby cots while the maternal HDU received patient monitors, cardiac monitoring equipment as well as furniture and stationery for medical staff.

“We strongly believe that accomplishing the important mission of affordable and quality healthcare for all requires robust collaboration between the government and private sector. Safaricom Foundation remains one of our strongest partners and we remain ever grateful for their tireless efforts, not only in maternal and child health, but in healthcare in general,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary.

The initiative is part of the foundation’s Ksh. 130 million maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH) program which includes an Ksh. 82 million MNCH program in Baringo County. At the Coast, the foundation has invested over Ksh. 30 million towards the construction and equipping of maternal and newborn facilities in Lamu and Mombasa.

Safaricom Foundation has previously funded the renovation of the newborn unit at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi at a cost of Ksh. 56 million.