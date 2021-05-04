Shares

Mastercard has expanded its relationship with Kasha through an investment in the e-commerce platform. The companies will continue their shared efforts to ensure women across emerging markets have access to health and personal care products.

Kasha’s platform allows women across rural and urban locations to make confidential personal care orders online and offline. By utilizing the product catalogue available online or by placing orders using basic mobile handsets, women can order and pay for hygiene products. These products are then discretely delivered to them by local micro-entrepreneurs. This chain of supply helps to grow the micro economy.

Since joining the start-up engagement program, Mastercard has worked with Kasha to integrate digital payment acceptance across its ecommerce platform. Most recently, the partners came together to deliver hygiene and protection products to families across Kenya, in efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commenting on the expansion, Joanna Bichsel, Kasha’s Founder and CEO said, “Kasha’s goal is to ensure women in emerging markets get the products, information and services they need for their health, self-care and well-being. I am thrilled that we are continuing our collaboration with Mastercard and that we not only have a committed investor with shared values, but also an innovative partner as we continue to take Kasha’s development and growth to the next level.”

Mastercard’s activities with Kasha support the company’s pledge to bring 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025. This is with a direct focus on providing 25 million women entrepreneurs with solutions to help them grow their business.

“Mastercard works with governments, businesses and entrepreneurs to help them achieve their ambitions and is committed to applying its resources to drive sustainable and inclusive growth. Through our activities with Kasha we are leveraging Mastercard’s innovations, expertise and partnerships to help drive the empowerment of women and small businesses. This partnership is a major step in our journey to support the fundamental needs of women and drive growth across African communities,” said, Raghav Prasad, Division President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mastercard.

Mastercard’s investment will help Kasha expand its current platform offering, reaching more women, communities and small businesses than before. This will further build on Mastercard’s efforts to bolster support for micro-entrepreneur and women owned small business in Africa through the Mastercard Track Micro Credit Program, known in Kenya as Jaza Duka.