Airtel Africa has announced the appointment of Olusegun Segun Ogunsanya, as CEO Airtel Africa, effective 1st October, 2021. Olusegun will succeed Raghunath Raghu Mandava, as Managing Director and CEO, following Mandava’s retirement.

Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, currently Airtel’s largest market in Africa. Segun has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and CEO, as a Director of Airtel Africa and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on 30th September, 2021. Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

An announcement naming Segun Ogunsanya’s successor as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria will be made soon.

Speaking after the announcement, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Airtel Board Chairman said, “We are delighted to appoint Segun Ogunsanya as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernization, distribution, and operational efficiency.”

Raghu Mandava said, “I am thankful to Airtel Africa for providing me and my team the opportunity to transform the business and fulfil our responsibility to the countries in which we operate. It has been a privilege to serve in the African continent and I cherish my time here. Airtel Africa is a remarkable business with fantastic people. Having been at Bharti Airtel for 13 years and at Airtel Africa for 5 years as Chief Executive Officer, I feel now is the right time to take a sabbatical.”

Finally, commenting on his appointment, Segun Ogunsanya said, “Having been part of the Airtel Africa journey for the past nine years, I am looking forward to taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer. On a personal note, as an African, I feel honoured to have the opportunity to lead a Group that continues to make a difference to millions of people, bridge the digital divide and expand financial inclusion. This is an exciting opportunity to position Airtel Africa for further success in a dynamic continent full of potential.”