Shares

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is back for the third year, to inspire agrifood entrepreneurs in Africa to use their energy creativity to solve problems facing Africa’s food systems.

This year’s competition launched on 19 April 2021. The competition aims to expand the GoGettaz community of agripreneurs, providing them with access to education, mentorship and investment networks as they launch, grow, or scale their agrifood ventures. Applications can be submitted HERE.

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is open to African citizens between 18 and 35 years old who are founders or co-founders of social or commercial agrifood businesses headquartered in Africa. A selection process will take place after applications, ending in a grand finale pitch competition in July 2021. Two winners, one male and one female, with scalable and impactful business or social ventures will each receive Ksh. 5,385,000 ($50,000) for their businesses. The award ceremony will take place alongside the Africa Food Prize.

Commenting on the competition, Head of Generation Africa Dickson Naftali said, “This is an incredibly important year for global food systems. COVID has exacerbated food insecurity, inequalities and poverty. The pandemic has challenged conventional logic around food production and food security as global supply lines came to a standstill. It is obvious that things must change.”

Through the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition, Generation Africa seeks to reward visionary young Africans who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset in growing their agrifood businesses. Besides the two grand prizes, last year’s competition awarded four additional prizes of US$2,500 to enterprises that played an inspiring role in their communities. These Impact Awards were created to celebrate businesses with tangible social impact. Generation Africa hopes to discover more deserving recipients in the 2021 competition.

Cash prizes, however, are not the only motivation for entering the competition. “Last year, a thousand members of the GoGettaz community received free access to the Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness courses organized by the Agripreneurship Alliance. And all who join the GoGettaz community get instant online access to high quality training material to help guide them through the business start-up process,” says Amanda Namayi, GoGettaz Lead.

The Generation Africa GoGettaz online platform is also a community building initiative to give a voice to the young agripreneurs of Africa. Through research surveys, conversations and high-level meetings, the initiative works to ensure opportunities and challenges are understood and taken seriously in agenda-setting forums across Africa and globally.

Since its launch in 2019, Generation Africa has brought onboard USAID as a co-founding partner. Additionally, influential new collaborators, Nourishing Africa and One Young World, have joined the exciting Generation Africa ecosystem development movement to reach and inspire agrifood entrepreneurs.

Speaking from the AGRA head office, Amanda says, “Even with the COVID crisis, last year more than 3,000 applicants from 29 African countries, registered to compete, with 12 exceptional businesses making it through to the Top 12. It was an impressive turn-out. This year we look forward to thousands more entrepreneurs hearing our message, joining GoGettaz, and caring to compete for the grand prizes.”