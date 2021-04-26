Shares

Yebeltal Getachew (YG) has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Twiga East Africa, effective 3rd May 2021.

YG will lead the commercial growth and expansion of Twiga’s business in Kenya and across the borders into the wider East Africa market, in line with the strategic goals of the company.

With his roots tracing to Ethiopia, YG has over 20 years commercial and franchise leadership experience gained leading business operations in East Africa. He acted as Country Manager in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda, and Mozambique and later Managing Director/Vice President in the Nigeria business for the Coca-Cola Company. YG was termed as instrumental in driving commercial excellence, revenue growth management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, YG spent five years in the logistics sector rising to the position of Operations Director for Urgent Cargo Handling. He has a Bachelor of Science in International Business Administration from USIU, a Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School and an Executive Coca-Cola Signature MBA from Harvard Business School.

Peter also added that effective 1st June, he will take on the role of Group CEO, working on building the organization capacity and capability as Twiga embarks on its expansion across the Africa.

Twiga is a B2B e-commerce company that aims to modernize Africa’s Urban based informal retail through technology to transform the value chain for both fresh produce and manufactured goods. Twiga sources quality fresh and processed food from thousands of farmers and food manufacturers, and deliver from pack house to thousands of vendors, at prices fair to everyone