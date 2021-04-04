Shares

Showmax has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international TV series and movies. Some of them are produced in-house, some picked up for distribution at prestigious film festivals and some licensed from the top independent production companies.

For all the series and movie lovers, Showmax, has some new ones that you can watch on the platform.

From Divorce Season 3, to The Nevers Season 1, to The Victim, here are 9 productions that you can watch on Showmax this April.

1. The Nevers S1

An epic tale following a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

The series is produced by HBO and Mutant Enemy Productions with executive producers including Whedon, Philippa Goslett, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, Ilene S. Landress and Bernadette Caulfield.

2. The Handmaid’s Tale S4

The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale has won 75 awards to date, including 12 Emmys and Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and Best Actress (Elisabeth Moss).

Emmy nominees Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski are back in their Emmy-nominated roles as Fred Waterford and Serena Joy, as are Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel, Bradley Whitford and Samira Wiley in their Emmy-winning roles as Aunt Lydia, Emily, Commander Lawrence, and Moira respectively.

3. The Victim

Fleeing from her would-be attackers, a young woman (Jennifer Blanc) stumbles upon the deep-woods retreat of a reclusive ex-con (Michael Biehn).

The four-part miniseries stars Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, Line of Duty, Girl/Haji), who won the Best Actress Award at BAFTAs Scotland for her role.

The cast also includes BAFTA nominee John Hannah (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Four Weddings and a Funeral) and James Harkness (Wild Rose).

4. How To with John Wilson S1

Documentary filmmaker John Wilson serves as writer, director, cameraman, producer, and narrator of this all-new six-episode comedy docuseries. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released how-to short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns but are grounded in Wilson’s refreshing honesty.

Recently renewed for a second season, the series is executive produced by Emmy nominee Nathan Fielder (who directed Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?), and Emmy winner and Saturday Night Live writer Michael Koman.

5. Divorce S3

Comedy-drama Divorce returns for its third and final season. Four-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Frances. The series itself received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Cinematography.

Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church (Ned and Stacey, Sideways) co-stars, along with Saturday Night Live alum and Emmy nominee Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam (Mad Men, Homeland), and Becki Newton (Tell Me a Story, Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother), among others. Joining the cast as the new man on the scene this season is James Lesure (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Good Girls).

6. Hightown S1

After a body washes ashore during a holiday weekend, a National Marine Fisheries officer is caught up in a web of drama as she tries to solve the case on her own.

The film was created by The Mentalist and Gotham writer Rebecca Cutter, with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, Mudbound) directing, the murder mystery is executive produced by multiple-Emmy winner Jerry Bruckheimer, who’s produced everything from the CSI franchise and worldwide reality phenomenon The Amazing Race to the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Armageddon.

7. Charmed S3

This teen favourite reboot of the popular original series follows three sisters, Macy (Madeleine Mantock from Into the Badlands), Mel (Black Reel nominee Melonie Diaz from Fruitvale Station) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery from Descendants) who, following the death of their mother, discover they are a powerful trio of good witches, known as The Charmed Ones. With the help of their guide, Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans from The Man in the High Castle), a Whitelighter, the three must embrace their destiny to protect the innocent from the forces of evil.

