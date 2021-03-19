Shares

The submission of entries has been extended to March 31st 2021 for companies and individuals interested in the second KPA East Africa Maritime Awards (EAMA) 2020.

Interested participants are encouraged to submit their entries via the East African Maritime Awards website. The deadline was pushed forward from the initial date 19th March, 2021.

The Awards seek to recognize and award notable users of the Port of Mombasa. Individual players and companies from across the breadth of the maritime sector including shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries are called upon to submit their applications. These companies and individuals should be conducting operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

EAMA is organized in partnership with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and East African Business Council (EABC). The awards seek to promote excellence in service delivery and adoption of best practices.

Winners of different categories will be unveiled at an award ceremony slated for May 21, 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya.

The awards have been grouped into nine clusters, based on their maritime functionality and service offering with a total of 27 distinct categories listed below