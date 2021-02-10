Shares

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) second East Africa Maritime Awards (EAMA) ceremony is scheduled for May 21 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya. Interested companies and individuals have until February 26, 2021 to submit their entries via the East African Maritime Awards website.

The awards seek to recognize and award notable users of the Port of Mombasa and individual players. The awards are also open to companies from across the breadth of the maritime sector, comprising the shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking in Mombasa, Kenya Ports Authority Acting Managing Director Eng. Rashid Salim said the Awards had come at a time the local, regional and global economies were facing a period of hardship caused by COVID-19.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has tested all sectors of the economies globally, however the maritime business has remained resilient, enabling and sustaining regional trade. Once we’re through this immediate period of challenge, it’s going to be important to come together and plan for the future – a future, which, despite coronavirus, will still be presenting us with substantial challenges such as responding to climate change. In many ways, therefore, the current pandemic makes this year’s East Africa Maritime Awards even more important than before,” Eng. Salim said.

The awards are organized in partnership with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and East African Business Council (EABC).

The awards have been grouped into nine clusters, based on their maritime functionality and service offering with a total of 27 distinct categories including;