Bolt has introduced a new ride category on its platform, dubbed Bolt Green, which offers eco-friendly rides. The category will have hybrid and electric cars to reduce emissions during trips taken on the Bolt platform, offering greener transport options. It will attract similar rates as the Bolt Base category, with a minimum fare of Ksh. 300.

“We continue to scale up our operations for the benefit of our customers and the communities in which we operate. Having electric and hybrid vehicles on our platform is a step towards ensuring environmentally conscious ways for people to move around in the city and reduce our ecological footprint. The new category also aims at expanding Bolts ride options thereby creating more economic opportunities for drivers and providing passengers with more options to choose from,” said Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager at Bolt.

Bolt Green is currently available to Bolt customers in Nairobi. The company has expressed plans to expand to more cities soon. Passengers will be able to choose the new ride-type when they order a car in the Bolt app at no extra cost.

“Our core business is to provide reliable, safe and affordable transportation services to everyone and we are excited to make travel easier and smarter across the country. We are humbled to offer Kenyans more choices to move smartly in cities,” added Mr. Akinnusi.

Bolt Green forms part of the company’s global environmental strategy dubbed the Green Plan, meant to reduce its environmental influence through carbon emissions. By bringing scooters, electric cars and other environmentally friendly transport options for people, Bolt will reduce this pollution to a notable extent.

Bolt has more than 30 million users in over 35 countries across Europe and Africa. Its services range from micro-mobility with e-scooters and electric bikes to food and package delivery.