Huawei has officially launched its Huawei Women Developers (HWD) program, which aims to empower women developers to create apps and tools that can change the world. The program aims to encourage more women to join in technological innovation by providing participants with more opportunities and platforms for career development and skill training.

Huawei has stated that in the digital era, more opportunities and support must be given to women to ensure they have access to the education and training. Equipping women with these skills has proven to promote social integration and inclusive and diversified societies.

Huawei Senior Vice President Chen Lifang said, “We believe that women will lead technological innovation. We hope that the HWD program will help women better leverage their talents and unique value, and give them opportunities to demonstrate their leadership abilities. This will help make our world a better place.”

The HWD program is the newest initiative that Huawei has taken as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality. Huawei hopes to create a special community for women developers on the Huawei Developers platform, and organize a series of online and offline events.

Through its Shining-Star program, Huawei also offers women developers special incentives to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Participants from this program who develop outstanding projects will have the opportunity to be featured in future campaigns and get invited to other official Huawei events.

Huawei has successfully launched similar digital skill training programs for women in many countries including Kenya, Ireland, Argentina, Bangladesh, and South Africa. Over 30% of trainees in Huawei’s other ICT training programs, such as Seeds for the Future, are women.