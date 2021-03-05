Shares

The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Kenya has appealed to creatives to apply for the Wasanii Waomoke Fund. The application deadline is 31st March.

The Fund aims to support knowledge transfer, capacity building and networking programs for creatives. EUNIC will award 10 applicants with up to Ksh. 150,000 ($1,400) each.

Eligible projects should have the following

Creation of innovative/experimental works of art across any discipline.

Virtual programming facilitating knowledge transfer, exchanges and capacity building.

Programs that leverage digital technology and platforms to engage with audiences.

Completion of an ongoing work/project.

Applicants’ requirements

Applicants must be creatives living and working in Kenya.

Applicants must be over 18 years.

The artworks/projects must not infringe the copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or other personal or proprietary rights of any person or entity.

The projects will be selected based on the following

Creativity

Originality

Feasibility

Knowledge generation

Audience building

Winning applicants will consent to have their projects showcased to the public through different media for promotional purposes.

Winners will be required to comply with EUNIC terms and conditions upon receiving their prizes.

How to apply

Interested individuals should download and complete the application form then email the filled form to info@eunickenya.org.

Announcement of successful applicants will be made on 13th April. Disbursement of funds is scheduled for 10th May, while submission for reports and evaluations is slated for 31st October.

EUNIC membership includes Alliance Française Nairobi and Mombasa, the British Council, Goethe-Institut Kenya, and the Embassies of Austria, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.