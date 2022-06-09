Shares

The British Council in Kenya has launched an e-learning programme for Kenyan entrepreneurs in the creative and arts industry. The programme launched in partnership with Microsoft.

Young Kenyan entrepreneurs in the creative and arts industries such as fashion, music, film and photography will have a chance to boost their knowledge and business skills.

The programme, dubbed The Creative Economy E-Learning programme, will deliver a collection of free courses for the next generation of African leaders to support them through their business journey. The target age group for the programme is 18-35 years and the British Council will provide technical expertise and access to Microsoft digital skills training via the Microsoft Community Training platform for 3 years.

The Creative Economy E-Learning programme Modules

The programme features three modules;

1. The first module, Creative Entrepreneurship, features introductory courses for aspiring young entrepreneurs as well as intermediary ones for early stage entrepreneurs which will teach them about growth strategies for creative enterprises and finance management.

2. Social Impact through Creative Entrepreneurship is the second module the programme offers. It will provide participants with an understanding of impact entrepreneurship, social innovation and factors to consider in pivoting enterprises to achieve social impact.

3. The third module, Creative Economy Policy, covers relevant policy concepts. This programme will give participants access to sustained support which includes mentoring, coaching, incubation and acceleration.

The programme is developed to support the British Council’s wider Creative Economy programme. It is designed to build capacity, through learning, networking and other support that young people need to start or grow their creative and social enterprises.

To sign up for the programme, please visit: communitytraining.britishcouncil.org