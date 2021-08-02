Shares

HEVA in partnership with the British Council Kenya has launched Ignite Culture, a new grant facility for the cultural and creative sector in 14 countries in Eastern Africa. The grant has been financially supported by the European Union, and with further support from the Organisation of ACP (African, Carribean and Pacific) States.

Applications for the grant will open on Monday 9th August, 2021.

This funding is aimed at helping successful applicants develop programs and projects to grow their own ventures, do cultural work and support within their target communities. In addition to supporting creative and cultural workers to grow their businesses, the facility will support efforts around building skills, and developing ways to enable better working environments for creative businesses.

Through financing of up to Ksh. 23.3 million (180,000 Euro), the Ignite Culture grant will be directed towards the following activities.

Increased and improved production of creative and cultural goods and services, skills building, Upgrading of infrastructure, hardware and software, Improved access to financing and a supportive policy and business environment, Expanding access to local, regional and international markets, as well as Improving visibility for creative and cultural practitioners and their work throughout the Eastern Africa region.

Over the next 40 months, Ignite Culture will be open to applicants in Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Eligibility

Creative talents who have registered and operational businesses (for at least 12 months) in the aforementioned countries can apply for grants of up to a maximum of Ksh. 23.3 million (180,000 euro) per applicant.

The eligible CCI value chains include

Cultural and Natural Heritage Performance and Celebration Cultural Infrastructure Visual Arts and Crafts Books and Press Audio Visual and Interactive Media Design and Creative Services Creative and Cultural Education Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Application process

All applicants who complete the application form will receive a notification that their application has been received.

Successful applicants will go through several stages of evaluation, including a pitch and due dilligence process.

They will then go through a budget review process to ensure that grant funds requested for align with the objectives of the facility and the ability of the organization to absorb the grant amount. The final stage shall be contracting, and then announcements of the finalists.