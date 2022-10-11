Shares

Netflix will fund the education of 46 aspiring filmmakers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi & South Sudan as part of the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF).

The Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund announced the inaugural cohort of 46 beneficiaries from five East African countries. The beneficiaries from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan were announced at a ceremony held at Nairobi’s KCA University.

The scholarship fund is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 with the goal of developing a pipeline of creatives around the world. It provides financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education in film and TV focused disciplines.

The beneficiaries will receive a full scholarship which includes; tuition, accommodation, living stipend and education supplies. The inaugural cohort have enrolled for certificate, diploma and degree courses. They are as follows: 19 have enrolled in certificate programs, 22 in diploma programs and 5 in degree programs. The largest group of beneficiaries are between the ages of 18-25 years.

The program is being administered by HEVA Fund. It is in partnership with Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI); Kenya Film School (KFS); KCA University; Kenyatta University and United States International University Africa (USIU). The five institutions of higher learning in Kenya will support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from the region.

The 46 Beneficiaries are follows;

1. Recipients for Certificate in Film Studies include: from Kenya – Victor Odhiambo Tindi, Saidi Mohamed Mujibu, Pauline Wanjiru Mwangi, Mwavaga Shadrine Lumonye, Bobson Fadhili Mwamburi, Simon Njogu Wacira, Felix Otieno Odhiambo, Derrick Bosire, Dorcas Kelly Katunge, Teresia Wanjiru Mbugua, Kelvin Mbuvi Ngatta, Clinton Aguma, Martha Muthoni Mutiso and Jeffither Murimi Kariuki.

2. Recipients for Certificate in Film & Television include: from Kenya – Martin Toroi Walucho and Steve Gitau Ng’ang’a.

3. Recipients in Film Production include: Cynthia Wanjiku Muniu, Fortune Wise Chege and Augustine Ondera Alfred from South Sudan.

4. Recipients in Diploma in Film & Television Production include: from Kenya – Denis Musungu, Memusa Christopher Lesikito, Nyokabi Gitonga Jackline, Jonathan Efwaine Anyange, Lucky Wanja Wangari, Ebenyo William Eloto, Solomon Ewoi Emuria and Jerry Mokua Sakwa. Yvan King Mukunzi from Rwanda, Belone Irakoze from Burundi, Joyce Isaac Cleto Alimu from South Sudan and Amisha Janat Mukasa.

The Ministry of ICT and Netflix signed an MOU earlier this year to support Kenyan creatives through various initiatives, which included the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund for Africa.