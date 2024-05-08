Shares

Netflix recently hosted the premiere of the third season of Bridgerton in Johannesburg, South Africa. This highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton tells a regal story of triumph, rebirth and boldness. The new season will premiere worldwide on Netflix on 16 May for Part 1, while Part 2 will air on 13th June.

The event was graced by celebrities from across Africa. East Africa was represented by A-listers including LA-based Kenyan model, comedian, content creator and chess champion Elsa Majimbo. Her Kenyan counterparts included acclaimed film star Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress, media personality Amina Abdi Rabar, actor Manasseh Nyagah and actress Jackie Matubia.

Also in attendance were celebrity stylists Brian Babu and Lady Mandy. Babu styled Amina Abdi and Manasseh Nyaga with Lady Mandy styling Kate Actress, Amina, Manasseh and Jackie’s custom-made outfits. All the outfits worn at the event were made by Kenyan designers including Peggy’ O’ by Onyango Peggy, Afrostreet by Yvonne Adhiambo, Bolo Bespoke and African Fabric and Design.

Elsa was styled by South African celebrity stylist Kgosi Lesego. Tanzanian film star, comedian and media personality Idris Sultan dressed himself, alongside his team.

The East African celebrities were among guests who adhered to the special invite and exclusive gathering that ushered a new era and season of the beloved period drama. The theme of the event was Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight.

In attendance were top public figures from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa, with Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in Bridgerton, as the special guest. The function presented world-class entertainment featuring among others, South African group Beyond Vocals Acapella and Grammy-nominated artist Musa Keys.