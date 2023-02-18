Shares

Creatives and students have been urged to capitalize on all available opportunities at the Goethe-Institut to engage in cultural exchange, educational programs, German language teaching and programs. This will bolster the growth of the cultural and creatives sector and positively impact livelihoods.

Michael Pundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Cultural Centre says there are numerous opportunities and avenues that have been created by technological advancement and unprecedented partnerships between private and public sector players across the entire cultural and creative sector value chain. At the heart of this are initiatives to increase access to German identity, culture and values through educational and cultural collaborations that if adequately harnessed, can unlock the massive potential in the industry.

“We acknowledge the multiple pain points that the sector has faced for decades. However, we also do recognize the huge potential the sector has in becoming a key economic driver, export earner and a massive job creator. I am delighted that many stakeholders are coming together to collectively address the critical needs in the sector thus laying a solid foundation for realizing this vision of transforming the entire sector,” he said.

Mr Pundo was speaking during the grand reopening of the refurbished Goethe-Institut Nairobi. The new space is a place where people from all walks of life can meet, study, research and socialize in a serene environment.

The event was graced by German Deputy Ambassador Thomas Wimmer who lauded Goethe-Institut for continually implementing innovative and wide-ranging programs. They have gone a long way in deepening understanding of the Kenyan and German cultures and experiences and enhancing creative development of local talent.

He expressed satisfaction that the institute has grown over the years to become a multifaceted, melting pot that celebrates the diversity of both the German and Kenyan heritages. It provides a platform for different creatives to express themselves, learn German and interact with Germany right in the heart of Nairobi.

“I want to sincerely commend the Goethe-Institut for being a forerunner of the cordial and deeper cultural and educational relations that Kenya and German have been enjoying for the last six decades. It is such projects that have contributed towards intensifying and enriching the bilateral relations between our two countries,” Mr Wimmer added.

It is envisioned that the contemporary Goethe-Institut spaces will also go a long way in contributing towards the growth of an active, vibrant, and sustainable cultural scene in Kenya. It will help creatives and students looking for connections to Germany and Europe finding their space.

“The Goethe-Institut has always been a place to meet and exchange, learn and debate and our desire is that our new spaces cater to this in a modern, customer friendly and innovative way. Supporting the vibrant cultural scene with spaces, experiments and exchange programs, exploring avenues to boost the creative industries potential, creating access to information about Germany and the German language and inviting debate about those pressing challenges we can only globally face, is what drives us,” Goethe-Institut Nairobi Director Lilli Kobler said.

“We hope that many will take advantage of the facilities and programs on offer to grow and broaden their creative talents, push boundaries of their experimental work and tap into our global networks to gain exposure to new audiences, link to global debates in a multilateral world and access international marketplaces and educational opportunities,” she added.

During the event, guests were treated to an exhibition by Jojo Records of specially curated and handpicked vinyls spanning as far back as the 1980s. The vinyls exhibition is one of the over 15 impressive projects that will be on display during the three day celebrations between 17th to 19th of February. They aim to showcase the incredible talent of Nairobi and beyond and giving the chance to look behind the scenes of the Goethe-Institut’s diverse spaces, programs and offers.