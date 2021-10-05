Shares

The Digital Media Incubator in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, Jenga CCI, and the GIZ are calling out for applications. The Incubator program aims to mentor upcoming digital artists to create and distribute their work to online audiences.

While the pandemic has accelerated digital adoption and shifted audiences to digital platforms, this presents a high market potential for your music, podcast, or animated content.

The Digital Media Incubator is inviting podcasters, music artists, 2D animators, music producers and sound engineers who want to be part of the program new markets and opportunities in the digital economy.

This 6-month part-time program will incubate 60 participants in total and will involve one-on-one sessions, masterclasses, and peer mentorship forums. Participants will also have the chance to collaborate with other artists to produce at least one cultural product that will be published online.

All incubator participants will also receive a stipend covering the living wage.

During selection, preference shall be given to applicants most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are only open to Kenyan citizens and residents.

Music Production and Sound Engineering incubator

Participants will join 15 producers to create fresh, disruptive new sounds that will engage online audiences. Participants will then be paired with a music artist in the incubator and together, they will create their first single. Sound engineering applicants will also support the podcasters and music artists during their live performances at the end of the project.

Eligibility

Over 21 years of age

Proficiency in music production software(Logic, Protools, Ableton)

Basic knowledge of working with DAW’s

Ability to use a midi keyboard

Interested applicants can apply on the Digital Media Incubator website. Deadline for submission of applications is 10th October, 2021.