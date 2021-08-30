Shares

The German Embassy Nairobi is inviting Kenyans to participate in the third edition of a mobile phone short video competition dubbed #BomoaUkuta. Deadline for applications is Sunday, 19th September, 2021.

In 1989, the Berlin Wall that separated East and West Germany was torn down in a peaceful revolution, leading to Germany’s reunification on 3rd October, 1990. This paved the way to a free, more inclusive, liberal and progressive society in Germany.

Amongst other issues, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a very negative impact around the globe, thus contributing to more obstacles for individual as well as societal development.

This year’s competition seeks to answer these questions in commemoration of the German reunification.

Which obstacles do you see today for your individual progress or progress of society as a whole? Which walls would you like to see gone? Je, ungependa kubomoa ukuta gani?

This year’s Jury of judges consists of the following.

Mr. Timothy Owase: CEO, Kenya Film Commission Mr. Ravi Karmalker: expert film maker and CEO of Good Karma Fiction Ms. Sheila Mwanyigha: CEO, Rembesha Kenya The German Embassy (@GermanyinKenya) representatives Goethe-Institut Kenya representatives

Among all submissions the jury will select a shortlist consisting of 10 videos being announced after 19th September. The top 10 entrants of the competition will get the opportunity to participate in the contest’s new Masterclass and meet established Kenyan filmmakers.

Winners will be announced on October 1, 2021, with the winning video being featured on the #BomoaUkuta social media platforms and other online events.

Winners will also receive prizes including

A videographer starter pack consisting of an iPhone 11 (128 GB), a steadycam and a clip-on microphone to continue your creative voyage as a mobile video artist.

2. A brand new Android Smartphone (2021), a tripod and a clip-on microphone.

3. A brand new Android Smartphone and a microphone.

To participate, participants should send their answers to the competition questions as a video, together with a signed scan of the Terms and Conditions.

Submitted videos have to be between 30 and 180 seconds long, excluding credits. Submissions can be sent via WhatsApp number +254793076611 or via E-Mail to bomoaukuta@nair.diplo.de and kennedy.wambua@opendiplo.de (preferably download or transfer link, maximum email size limited to 10 MB).