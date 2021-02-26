Shares

Coastal Bottlers has appointed Seth Adu-Baah as the new CEO, to be based in Mombasa.

In his new role, Seth will be responsible for leading Coastal Bottlers operations to focus on the growth and expansion of the Coca-Cola Company’s business in the coastal region. The region covers the six counties of Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu, Taita-Taveta and Tana River.

“Along with a proven track record of turning around and optimizing organizations due to his visionary and solution-focused mindset, strong financial competences and customer centrism, Adu-Baah creates an employee culture of positivity to drive transformational growth,” said Sachit Raja-Shah, a Board Member, Coastal Bottlers.

Seth joins Coastal Bottlers from The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited where he was the Managing Director between 2018 and 2020. He is credited for high performance that led to a quick turnaround of the business within a year of being appointed.

While at Coca-Cola Ghana, Seth created a high performing team that was solutions-focused, innovated the route to market strategy and introduced a digital platform to support online sales. He achieved an 8% carbonated soft drinks market share recovery, 31% growth in sales volume, 17% growth in revenue and 18% growth in gross margin.

He has won several commercial awards including

Outstanding Beverage Manufacturing CEO of the Year 2018 by

Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards

Young Industrialist of the Year 2018

Made in Ghana Awards 2018

Recognition by the Africa Edition of Accounting and Business

Magazine and HR focus magazine CISCM

Before his promotion to lead the Ghana business, Seth had held multiple leadership positions for 20 years of increasing responsibility in the Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company. This includes Country Manager roles in Gambia and Liberia, Head of Finance in Sierra Leone and Management Accountant in Ghana.

“I am delighted to be given a new role in Kenya and strongly believe there are many untapped opportunities in this market which I hope I can lead the team to venture into in the next phase of the business. I believe my experience in the other African markets will help as we lay down strategies to serve customers in this region,” said Seth, on his appointment.

As part of his philanthropic efforts, Seth played an instrumental leadership role in the successful Ebola relief in Liberia in 2014. He won The Coca-Cola Company’s Eurasia & Africa Group President’s Sustainability Award in 2015; special recognition for Outstanding Management and Operational Endurance in the face of Ebola.

Seth holds an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance option) from the University of Ghana Business School. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK and Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, Ghana, and an Associate Member of Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, among other leadership qualifications.

He has served on many Boards in private and public organizations and government committees, including acting as The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Cup Trophy Tour. Seth is currently serving on J-Palm Liberia as a Board Chair, and Board Member, Junior Achievement Africa.