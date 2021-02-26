Shares

Huawei has launched the Huawei Mate X2, the foldable flagship smartphone with a new falcon wing design.

The unfolded display is one of the industry’s largest, offering a consistent user experience across the two forms. The Huawei Mate X2 folds perfectly into a compact form factor, and into a flat display.

The new smartphone runs on Android 10 plus EMUI 11 operating systems. It also comes with a 8-inch touchscreen, Kirin 9000 5G chipset, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Internal Storage, 50 MP main camera with a Quad Camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 4500 mAh battery.

“With some of the best software and hardware innovations at its core, Huawei Mate X2 represents a giant leap forward and sets the bar for future foldable devices. While the Huawei Mate Xs was largely regarded as the best-in-class foldable device, we continued to push for new ways to further improve the foldable experience,” said Richard Yu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer BG.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications

Dimensions: Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm

Folded: 161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: Foldable OLED, 90Hz

Screen size: 8.0 inches, 206.0 cm2

Resolution: 2200 x 2480 pixels

OS: Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G78 MP24

Memory Card slot: NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Camera: Quad set-up

50 MP (wide)

12 MP (telephoto)

8 MP (periscope telephoto)

16 MP (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: Single set-up 16 MP (wide)

Camera features: HDR, panorama

Battery type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 55W Huawei SuperCharge

Colors: Black, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold

The new Huawei Mate X2 will soon launch in stores worldwide.